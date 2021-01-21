American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Guggenheim

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.21.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

AEP stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.75. 2,585,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,717,271. The firm has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.06. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. On average, research analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in American Electric Power by 36.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,210,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973,435 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 3.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,696,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,695,000 after purchasing an additional 60,354 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 1.2% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,393,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,906,000 after purchasing an additional 15,890 shares during the period. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd raised its stake in American Electric Power by 71.1% during the third quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,256,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,653,000 after purchasing an additional 522,050 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 3.5% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 787,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,386,000 after purchasing an additional 26,670 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.