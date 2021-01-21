American Express (NYSE:AXP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

American Express (NYSE:AXP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.16.

Several analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. TheStreet upgraded American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. 140166 downgraded American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays upgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 460 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXP stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,970,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,162,241. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.49. The stock has a market cap of $103.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

