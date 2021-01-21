American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Position Lifted by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 723,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,367 shares during the period. American Tower comprises approximately 3.1% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $162,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in American Tower by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total transaction of $242,231.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

AMT traded down $2.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $219.85. 19,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,657,194. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The firm has a market cap of $97.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.73.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

