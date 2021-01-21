Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Acquired by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 375,674 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 125,809 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $14,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $44.67 on Thursday. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $45.18. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.49.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.80. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $321.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Ameris Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In related news, Director William Millard Choate sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $309,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,057,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

