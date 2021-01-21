AMI Asset Management Corp Lowers Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

AMI Asset Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,772 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for 2.1% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $42,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $839,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,065 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 83,380 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $18,544,000 after purchasing an additional 39,554 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 216,217 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $48,115,000 after acquiring an additional 13,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 221.8% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total transaction of $927,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,977,897.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,082,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,000,148.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,271 shares of company stock valued at $31,949,416 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CRM opened at $222.23 on Thursday. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.35.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Pritchard Capital lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “top pick” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.39.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.