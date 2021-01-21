AMI Asset Management Corp Reduces Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

AMI Asset Management Corp reduced its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,740 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter valued at $66,000.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total transaction of $2,563,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,735,079.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SITE stock opened at $167.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 64.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.34. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.29 and a fifty-two week high of $175.75.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.78 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SITE shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.38.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

