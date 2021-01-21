AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 127,749 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

AMI Asset Management Corp cut its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 178,188 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 127,749 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Perficient were worth $8,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Perficient by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,313,780 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $82,788,000 after buying an additional 101,044 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,044,166 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $49,755,000 after purchasing an additional 115,330 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 979,987 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $41,885,000 after purchasing an additional 45,487 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 328,551 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $14,042,000 after purchasing an additional 25,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 305,436 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $13,054,000 after purchasing an additional 36,015 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $52.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.42. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $53.76. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.30 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Perficient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Perficient from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Perficient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

In other news, Director Nancy C. Pechloff acquired 984 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.84 per share, for a total transaction of $40,186.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,239.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Wimberly acquired 920 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.04 per share, for a total transaction of $39,596.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at $518,115.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,170 shares of company stock worth $1,893,277 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementation services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

