AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 94,554 Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

AMI Asset Management Corp cut its stake in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,554 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $6,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of frontdoor during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of frontdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of frontdoor in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of frontdoor in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of frontdoor in the third quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Get frontdoor alerts:

FTDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of frontdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on frontdoor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of FTDR opened at $55.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.98. frontdoor, inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $55.56.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.21 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 104.88% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

frontdoor Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.