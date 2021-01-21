AMI Asset Management Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

AMI Asset Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 357,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,613 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $5,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,564,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,501,000 after purchasing an additional 315,546 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 53,583 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 422,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 138,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $15.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.82. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $29.61.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.73). The business had revenue of $21.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $321,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 137,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $2,402,679.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,801.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,287 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,600 over the last three months. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

