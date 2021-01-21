Analysts Anticipate Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) to Announce $1.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) will report $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the highest is $1.16. Bausch Health Companies reported earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full-year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 173.20% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on BHC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.86.

Shares of BHC opened at $27.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $30.38.

In related news, insider William D. Humphries sold 13,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $268,204.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 236,518 shares in the company, valued at $4,642,848.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William D. Humphries sold 21,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $425,146.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 236,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,642,848.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,376 shares of company stock worth $2,959,624. 12.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHC. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth $69,930,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth $46,700,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 173.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,829,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426,392 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 19.1% during the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,650,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,576,000 after acquiring an additional 585,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 22.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,258,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,756,000 after acquiring an additional 407,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

