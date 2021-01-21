Analysts Anticipate Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) to announce earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Flex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.36. Flex posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Flex will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Flex.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Flex’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

FLEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Flex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Flex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Flex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.93.

Shares of Flex stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,672,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,367,278. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.68. Flex has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $19.54.

In related news, insider Francois Barbier sold 14,973 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $289,577.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 4,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $56,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,530 shares of company stock worth $2,068,983 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Flex by 1,344.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Flex during the third quarter worth $75,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Flex during the third quarter worth $120,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Flex in the third quarter worth $120,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flex (FLEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.