Analysts Anticipate Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.29. Ormat Technologies reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $2.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $158.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.47 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.01%. Ormat Technologies’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 17,934.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 541,582 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after buying an additional 538,579 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 59.9% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,415,360 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,354,000 after buying an additional 530,220 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 146.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 504,707 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after buying an additional 299,629 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,236,481 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,419,000 after buying an additional 223,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the third quarter worth $12,537,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ORA opened at $104.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 69.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.95. Ormat Technologies has a 52 week low of $53.44 and a 52 week high of $117.93.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

