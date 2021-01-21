Analysts Anticipate Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) to Post $0.98 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. Quanta Services reported earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.31. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PWR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 581.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,314,000 after purchasing an additional 224,333 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter worth $420,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 542.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Quanta Services by 40.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,968 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,327,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,079. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $79.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

