Analysts Anticipate Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) to post earnings per share of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.56. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $331.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.71 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on RBA. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James set a $75.00 target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

RBA traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $62.62. 573,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,483. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $78.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In other news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $143,420.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,103.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 6,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $417,670.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,771.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,821 shares of company stock worth $892,064 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,203,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 210.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 572,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,205,000 after acquiring an additional 387,940 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 713,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,264,000 after purchasing an additional 326,387 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.9% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,578,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,031,000 after acquiring an additional 297,152 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,744,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

