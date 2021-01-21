Analysts Anticipate TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to Announce $0.26 EPS

Analysts expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.27. TTM Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $513.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.54 million. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 7.63%.

TTMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Craig Hallum began coverage on TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

In other TTM Technologies news, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 4,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,519.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 48,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 14,276 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,100,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,186,000 after purchasing an additional 245,600 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $562,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $1,700,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000.

Shares of TTMI traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $14.19. The stock had a trading volume of 546,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.42. TTM Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $16.25.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

