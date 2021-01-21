Analysts Expect AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $80.72 Million

Analysts expect AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) to post $80.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $80.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $80.50 million. AMERISAFE reported sales of $90.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full year sales of $331.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $330.80 million to $333.07 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $309.07 million, with estimates ranging from $306.10 million to $312.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AMERISAFE.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.44. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $81.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.05 million.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF opened at $57.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.30. AMERISAFE has a fifty-two week low of $48.02 and a fifty-two week high of $80.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.33.

In other AMERISAFE news, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 1,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $97,045.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,826,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE during the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 11,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

