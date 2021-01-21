Analysts Expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $190.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) will post $190.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $193.22 million and the lowest is $190.00 million. MaxLinear reported sales of $70.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 172.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full-year sales of $474.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $473.80 million to $477.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $755.70 million, with estimates ranging from $750.00 million to $761.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.19. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $156.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. MaxLinear’s revenue was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MXL. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MaxLinear has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

MXL stock opened at $36.37 on Thursday. MaxLinear has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $38.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.04 and a 200-day moving average of $27.94.

In other MaxLinear news, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 2,000 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $334,392.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,835 shares in the company, valued at $3,596,687.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,169 shares of company stock worth $2,549,357 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,159,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,640,000 after buying an additional 143,708 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,575,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,852,000 after acquiring an additional 117,059 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 31.8% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,095,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,457,000 after acquiring an additional 264,501 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,002,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,305,000 after purchasing an additional 23,972 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 732,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,970,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

