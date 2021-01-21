Analysts Expect PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $162.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.90 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 10.13%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on PetIQ from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PetIQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

PetIQ stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.60. 165,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,658. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.51. PetIQ has a 1 year low of $15.83 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.45.

In other PetIQ news, CFO John Newland sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PETQ. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in PetIQ by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $879,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 147,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 72,800 shares in the last quarter.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

