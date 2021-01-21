Analysts Expect Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) to Post $0.23 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) will announce $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Radware’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Radware also posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radware will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Radware.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Radware had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $62.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

RDWR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Radware in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Radware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDWR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Radware by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Radware by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 82,828 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Radware by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,039 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Radware during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Radware by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

RDWR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.35. 130,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,655. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.41. Radware has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $28.88. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 97.76, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

