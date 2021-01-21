Analysts Expect TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $43.30 Million

Brokerages forecast that TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) will post sales of $43.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TechTarget’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $43.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $43.40 million. TechTarget reported sales of $35.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full year sales of $145.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $145.60 million to $145.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $212.35 million, with estimates ranging from $210.60 million to $214.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.51 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

TTGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on TechTarget from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TechTarget in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in TechTarget in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TechTarget in the third quarter valued at $115,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in TechTarget in the third quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in TechTarget in the third quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTGT traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.12. The stock had a trading volume of 308,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,150. TechTarget has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $71.81. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

