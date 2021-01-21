Analysts Expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to Announce $2.76 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) will report $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.73 and the highest is $2.80. The Cooper Companies posted earnings of $2.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full-year earnings of $12.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.21 to $12.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $14.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.67 to $14.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Cooper Companies.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.07. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $681.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

COO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.85.

Shares of COO opened at $384.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $356.43 and its 200 day moving average is $330.15. The Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $236.68 and a fifty-two week high of $389.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 79.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 171.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in The Cooper Companies by 382.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

