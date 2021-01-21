Analysts Expect Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.43) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the highest is ($0.38). Verrica Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($1.76). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.35.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 360.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 672,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 182,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRCA traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $11.76. The stock had a trading volume of 92,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,375. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $17.60. The company has a market capitalization of $304.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average of $9.02.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.