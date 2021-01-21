Analysts Expect Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Yatsen’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yatsen will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.13) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Yatsen.

YSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Yatsen in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.60 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Yatsen in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

NYSE:YSG opened at $19.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.06. Yatsen has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $21.66.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

