Analysts Issue Forecasts for Starbucks Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Starbucks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 19th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. William Blair also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SBUX. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.88.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $105.46 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $107.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.32 and a 200 day moving average of $89.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.96, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $372,830.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,791.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $4,476,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 11.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,600,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,811 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 49.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $422,162,000 after buying an additional 1,628,046 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 28.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $553,675,000 after buying an additional 1,424,706 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 247.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,228,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $104,876,000 after buying an additional 875,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,543,789,000 after buying an additional 630,989 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

