Analysts Offer Predictions for General Dynamics Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of General Dynamics in a report released on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $3.53 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.52.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird cut General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.53.

NYSE:GD opened at $154.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.38. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $190.08. The company has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in General Dynamics by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,106,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $983,763,000 after purchasing an additional 717,910 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in General Dynamics by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,057,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,756,000 after purchasing an additional 230,752 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in General Dynamics by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,529,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $211,763,000 after purchasing an additional 162,847 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in General Dynamics by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 890,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,270,000 after purchasing an additional 214,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in General Dynamics by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 791,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,567,000 after purchasing an additional 122,700 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,800.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

