Analysts Offer Predictions for Unum Group’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) – Investment analysts at DOWLING & PARTN cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Unum Group in a research note issued on Monday, January 18th. DOWLING & PARTN analyst H. Lee now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.19. DOWLING & PARTN also issued estimates for Unum Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UNM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Unum Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI raised Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $25.87 on Thursday. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $30.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day moving average is $19.77. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.10). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 63.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Unum Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

