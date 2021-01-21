Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for EastGroup Properties (EGP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for EastGroup Properties (NYSE: EGP):

1/21/2021 – EastGroup Properties was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $158.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2021 – EastGroup Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

1/12/2021 – EastGroup Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

1/11/2021 – EastGroup Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $153.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

NYSE EGP traded down $1.49 on Thursday, reaching $136.97. 521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,440. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.40 and a fifty-two week high of $153.26.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.71). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. Research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 63.45%.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total transaction of $440,560.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,902,861.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

