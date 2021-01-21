Analysts Set AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target at $52.00

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.33.

ACM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of ACM traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.71. 676,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,871. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.10. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. AECOM has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $55.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 44.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

