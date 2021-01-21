Analysts Set Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) PT at $56.50

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $56.25 to $57.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $40.53 on Monday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $45.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.27.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.