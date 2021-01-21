Analysts Set Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Target Price at $22.00

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

CNCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNCE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 320.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 775,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after buying an additional 590,862 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 234.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 58,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 40,744 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 117.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 62,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 34,003 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.92. The stock had a trading volume of 270,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.77. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.78.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.15. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 921.38% and a negative return on equity of 55.20%. The business had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune and central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of alopecia areata; CTP-692, a selective deuterium-modified analog of the endogenous amino acid and D-serine that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease.

