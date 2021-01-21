Analysts Set Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) Target Price at C$29.36

Shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$29.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on H shares. CSFB set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price target on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

Get Hydro One Limited (H.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE H opened at C$29.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$28.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72. Hydro One Limited has a 12 month low of C$20.25 and a 12 month high of C$30.43.

Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.90 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Hydro One Limited will post 1.5299999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.2536 dividend. This is a boost from Hydro One Limited (H.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Hydro One Limited (H.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.68%.

About Hydro One Limited (H.TO)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Limited (H.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One Limited (H.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.