Analysts Set IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) PT at $192.65

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $195.48.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IAC. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

NASDAQ IAC traded up $5.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.69. The stock had a trading volume of 405,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,683. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.43. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $206.36.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The company had revenue of $788.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.