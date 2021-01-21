Analysts Set Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) PT at $24.00

Shares of Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on IPSEY. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Societe Generale raised shares of Ipsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ipsen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ipsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised Ipsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of IPSEY stock opened at $22.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.19. Ipsen has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.53.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, pituitary pathologies and growth disorders, gastrointestinal disorders, neurodegenerative pathologies, and rheumatology.

