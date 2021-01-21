Analysts Set Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) PT at $20.22

Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.22.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist cut Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut Pluralsight from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $20.26 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other news, insider Matthew Forkner sold 18,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $378,408.63. Also, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 270,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,860,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,319 shares of company stock valued at $762,319. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Pluralsight in the third quarter worth about $30,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pluralsight by 81.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pluralsight by 392.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in Pluralsight by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pluralsight by 113.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PS stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $21.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,852. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Pluralsight has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.67.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $99.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.37 million. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 33.16% and a negative return on equity of 57.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts expect that Pluralsight will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

