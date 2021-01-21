Analysts Set Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Price Target at $41.43

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.43.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Rexnord from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rexnord from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Rexnord alerts:

Shares of RXN traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.82. 2,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,582. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $18.87 and a fifty-two week high of $49.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.73.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.86 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.97%. Research analysts predict that Rexnord will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 33,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $1,161,020.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 110,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Troutman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,288 shares of company stock worth $2,505,311. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXN. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.