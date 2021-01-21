Analysts Set Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) PT at $1.20

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.20.

TOLWF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised Trican Well Service from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Trican Well Service from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

OTCMKTS TOLWF opened at $1.45 on Monday. Trican Well Service has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

