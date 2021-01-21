Analyzing Francesca’s (OTCMKTS:FRANQ) & Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Francesca’s (OTCMKTS:FRANQ) and Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get Francesca's alerts:

Francesca’s has a beta of 2.14, meaning that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citi Trends has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Francesca’s and Citi Trends’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Francesca’s $407.54 million 0.00 -$25.02 million N/A N/A Citi Trends $781.92 million 0.80 $16.50 million $1.56 39.31

Citi Trends has higher revenue and earnings than Francesca’s.

Profitability

This table compares Francesca’s and Citi Trends’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Francesca’s -14.73% -131.85% -14.85% Citi Trends 2.07% 10.32% 3.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Francesca’s and Citi Trends, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Francesca’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Citi Trends 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.7% of Francesca’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of Citi Trends shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Francesca’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Citi Trends shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Citi Trends beats Francesca’s on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Francesca’s

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of boutiques. The company offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts for women between the ages of 18 and 35. Its apparel products, including dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry comprise necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings. The company's accessories consist of handbags, clutches, wallets, shoes, belts, hats, scarves, sunglasses, watches, beauty products, and hair accessories; and gifts comprising fragrances, candles, bath and body products, home accessories, books, wall art, nail polish, and miscellaneous items. As of February 1, 2020, the company operated approximately 711 boutiques in 47 states and the District of Columbia, as well as served its customers through francescas.com. Francesca's Holdings Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On December 3, 2020, Francesca's Holdings Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc. operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys. It provides its products primarily to African-Americans in the United States. As of February 1, 2020, the company operated 571 stores in urban and rural markets in 33 states. The company was formerly known as Allied Fashion, Inc. and changed its name to Citi Trends, Inc. in 2001. Citi Trends, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Francesca's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Francesca's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.