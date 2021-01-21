AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.42 Million

Brokerages expect AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) to post $68.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.34 million to $68.50 million. AngioDynamics posted sales of $69.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full-year sales of $283.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $283.17 million to $283.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $293.40 million, with estimates ranging from $292.40 million to $294.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AngioDynamics.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 62.82%. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANGO shares. Raymond James raised their price target on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on AngioDynamics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $18.76 on Thursday. AngioDynamics has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGO. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in AngioDynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AngioDynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

