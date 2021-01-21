Anglo American plc (AAL.L) (LON:AAL) Receives GBX 2,022.73 Average PT from Analysts

Anglo American plc (AAL.L) (LON:AAL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,022.73 ($26.43).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Anglo American plc (AAL.L) from GBX 2,650 ($34.62) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Anglo American plc (AAL.L) from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,920 ($38.15) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

In other news, insider Jim Rutherford purchased 5,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,430 ($31.75) per share, with a total value of £143,856 ($187,948.78). Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,397 ($31.32) per share, with a total value of £13,662.90 ($17,850.67). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,766,596.

LON:AAL opened at GBX 2,700 ($35.28) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,547.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,091.85. Anglo American plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,018.20 ($13.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,846.50 ($37.19). The company has a market capitalization of £36.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.84.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

