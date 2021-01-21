ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.83

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.83 and last traded at $18.54, with a volume of 1290 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANTA Sports Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.87. The stock has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, trades in, and retails sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories in the People's Republic of China, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao, and Singapore. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, football, outdoor, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

