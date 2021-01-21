Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.30

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.30 and last traded at $38.21, with a volume of 3202 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.79.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APOG shares. TheStreet raised Apogee Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.21 and a 200-day moving average of $25.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $313.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.84 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.51%.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, Director Bernard P. Aldrich sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $650,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,846.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 64,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 327.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

