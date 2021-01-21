Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.83.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apollo Investment from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

In related news, Director Barbara Ruth Matas acquired 7,000 shares of Apollo Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.42 per share, for a total transaction of $79,940.00. Also, CEO Howard Widra purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.69 per share, for a total transaction of $160,350.00. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.68. Apollo Investment has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $17.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.68 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Apollo Investment had a negative net margin of 43.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $54.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Investment will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 57.41%.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

