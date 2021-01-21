Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $299,000 Stake in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its stake in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Medallia were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Medallia by 16.9% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,567,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,080 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medallia by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,889,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,759,000 after purchasing an additional 240,079 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medallia by 222.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,797,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999,269 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Medallia by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,050,000 after acquiring an additional 993,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in Medallia by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 2,122,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,205,000 after acquiring an additional 560,812 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Borge Hald sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total transaction of $5,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,292,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,816,853.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Elizabeth Carducci sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $78,424.02. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 796,080 shares in the company, valued at $31,309,826.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 659,256 shares of company stock valued at $21,822,647.

MDLA has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Medallia in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.18.

MDLA stock opened at $39.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.20 and a beta of 1.78. Medallia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Medallia had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

