Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.20.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Northland Securities raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Applied Optoelectronics stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.77. The stock had a trading volume of 793,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,174. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.49. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $17.57. The stock has a market cap of $247.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $76.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.52 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Che-Wei Lin acquired 25,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $198,635.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,594.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 311.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 8.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 7.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 47.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

