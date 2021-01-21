Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) Trading Up 6.2%

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) was up 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.10 and last traded at $5.27. Approximately 2,631,451 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 631% from the average daily volume of 359,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Applied UV in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.56 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied UV, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Applied UV stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Applied UV at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI)

Applied UV, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and distribution of automated disinfecting mirror systems for use in hospitals and other healthcare facilities. The company also manufactures and supplies custom designed decorative framed mirrors, framed arts, and bathroom vanities primarily to the hospitality market.

