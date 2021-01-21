Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) Shares Gap Down to $4.02

Shares of Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.02, but opened at $3.67. Aptorum Group shares last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 6,459 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.64.

Get Aptorum Group alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptorum Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. 0.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptorum Group Limited, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic assets to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, particularly infectious diseases and cancers. Its pipeline through the establishment of drug discovery platforms enable the discovery of new therapeutics assets, such as systematic screening of existing approved drug molecules, and microbiome-based research platform for treatments of metabolic diseases.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Aptorum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptorum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.