AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Trading 10% Higher

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) traded up 10% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.70 and last traded at $11.53. 3,384,754 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 2,979,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of AquaBounty Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.10 and a current ratio of 18.33. The firm has a market cap of $518.40 million, a P/E ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.04.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 11,050.81% and a negative return on equity of 36.77%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other AquaBounty Technologies news, Director Richard L. Huber acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,521.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc develops and markets products to enhance productivity in land-based aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

