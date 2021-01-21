Archford Capital Strategies LLC Acquires 238 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNY. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Sanofi in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 101.4% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 63.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNY opened at $49.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $37.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.24 and its 200 day moving average is $49.25.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

