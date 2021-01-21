Archford Capital Strategies LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 229.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $51.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.39 and its 200 day moving average is $51.47. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $50.56 and a 1 year high of $51.99.

