Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Ardagh Group from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ardagh Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ardagh Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.71.

Shares of ARD stock opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. Ardagh Group has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $21.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.78. The company has a market cap of $330.66 million, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 132.97% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ardagh Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARD. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in Ardagh Group by 178.9% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 156,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 100,390 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Ardagh Group by 546.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 98,774 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Ardagh Group by 527.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 33,739 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Ardagh Group in the third quarter worth $448,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Ardagh Group in the third quarter worth $281,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

